Accident leads to arrest of teens previously wanted for attempted murder, SC cops say

Two Midlands teenagers were arrested on attempted murder charges from separate incidents after one of them was accidentally shot in an unrelated incident last week, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Previous arrest warrants had been issued for Chazzon Quintez Kennedy, 18, and Quinshawn Ditrakius Hill, 19, when deputies responded to a shooting on Aug. 22, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It wasn’t until deputies got information from the victim and the witness that they discovered the teens were wanted, according to the release.

Kennedy is facing three counts of attempted murder, Fairfield County court records show.

Information about when and where the incident that led to the charges happened was not available. But Kennedy was wanted by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety, according to the release.

Hill, who shot himself in the hand, was wanted by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release. There was no information about when and where the incident that led to the charges happened.

Information about Hill’s condition was not available, but it was not a life-threatening injury.

There were no charges as a result of the accidental shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Bond hearings were held for Kennedy and Hill on Aug. 23 and 24, respectively. Information about the outcomes of the bond hearings was not available.

Both Kennedy and Hill are scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 19, judicial records show.

This is not the first time Kennedy has been arrested.

In November 2021, Kennedy was charged with first-degree assault and battery, court records show. He pleaded guilty to the charge in March and was given a six-year suspended prison sentence and ordered to serve three years of probation, according to court records.