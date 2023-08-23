Accident at Stanley Black & Decker in Holliston results in 'serious' injuries

HOLLISTON — A woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday night after she was caught in a machine while working at a Jeffrey Avenue business, authorities said.

The 49-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after the 9:55 p.m. incident, Fire Chief Michael Cassidy said Wednesday.

The woman is an employee at Stanley Black & Decker. The Holliston Fire Department, along with mutual aid from the Ashland Fire Department, responded to the business after receiving a 911 call about a worker trapped in a machine.

When they arrived, the woman was out of the machine but "complaining of a significant amount of pain," Cassidy said.

A medical rescue helicopter transported a woman to a Boston hospital Tuesday night after an industrial accident in Holliston.

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, the woman was taken by ambulance to Stoddard Park where she was met by a medical rescue helicopter. She was flown to Boston with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Cassidy said.

Holliston police are investigating incident

The incident is being investigated by the Holliston Police Department, Cassidy said. No one from the police department was available to comment Wednesday afternoon.

No one from the Holliston facility of Stanley Black & Decker, a Connecticut-based Fortune 500 company that makes industrial tools and household hardware, could be reached for comment.

The woman's condition was not known as of Wednesday evening.

