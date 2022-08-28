If an accident were to occur at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant right now, radiation would cover part of Russia Energoatom

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 28 AUGUST 2022, 13:19

In the event of a severe accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the radiation cloud – according to the wind forecast on Monday 29 August – would cover part of the south of Ukraine and the southwestern regions of the Russian Federation.

Source: Energoatom

Details:

The agency notes that in the event of an accident at one of the power units of the ZNPP, the radiation cloud would move southeast toward Russia.

The 29 August forecast was made by experts of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

The population in potentially dangerous areas is advised to carry out iodine prophylaxis and limit their stay in open areas when there is not an urgent need, and in case of the appearance of a radioactive cloud, to use protective means for respiratory organs.

It is also recommended to seal premises (windows, doors), turn off air conditioners, fans, close ventilation ducts, chimneys, etc.; introduce special modes of operation of schools and kindergartens, organise sanitary barriers at the entrances to the premises, which include removing outer clothing and changing shoes.

Additionally, in potentially dangerous areas, it is also advised to take measures to seal and pack food, water, linen, documents and valuables, to limit forest use and not to violate the ban on hunting and fishing in local water bodies.

To prevent dusting in open areas, decontamination of areas is recommended, as well as the introduction of special measures restricting motor vehicles from driving on the side of the road, or driving on unpaved roads.

Background:

On 25 August, for the first time in its history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the power grid.

Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Energodar, said that it happened after shelling, but Energoatom claimed that the fires were the reason.

Later, the IAEA reported that the ZNPP had restored the connection to the fourth line of communication with the energy system of Ukraine, but that all six power units remained disconnected.

Currently, two power units are operating.

