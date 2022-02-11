Accidental 911 call leads to birthday celebration for Sayreville 5-year-old

Justice Tucker wants to be a police officer when he grows up. So much so that the Sayreville 5-year-old refers to himself as "Officer Tucker" around the house.

So it made sense that when he accidentally dialed 911 earlier this month while trying to unlock his mother's iPhone, he told responding officers Vicky Teator and Matt Salvatore that he had an emergency after all.

His toy police car was broken.

And his birthday was next week, and he wanted a new one.

Teator, the mother of a 4-year-old of her own, knew just what to do. She bought Justice a new toy police car.

Justice Tucker wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

"It was the cutest thing," Teator said. "He just was saying I want to ask her a question."

Then, on Justice's fifth birthday on Wednesday, a second trip was paid to the Tucker house.

Complete with lights and sirens, officers returned to celebrate Justice's big day with a ride-on police car thanks to PBA Local 98, who assembled the car in the police station garage.

READ: 'Catch bad guys': New Jersey police make dreams come true for 6-year-old boys

The officers were touched that Justice admires the police and wants to join their ranks — maybe in about 15 years or so.

Justice Tucker, 5, often refers to himself as "Officer Tucker" around the house.

And a lesson was learned. Teator made sure to explain to Justice why and when to call 911. This "emergency" isn't the usual 911 call and shouldn't become a habit.

"I did explain the proper procedure on 911 and how that he should only call when it is an emergency," Teator said.

Still, it is a call that neither the officers, nor Justice and his family, will soon forget.

"Justice would like to say ‘Thank you' again to Sayreville Police Department for making his 5th birthday the best," Justice's mother Rasheeda Paige Tucker wrote on Facebook. "He will never forget this day."

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Accidental 911 call leads to birthday celebration for NJ 5-year-old