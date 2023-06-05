An accidental 911 call led to the arrests of Indy police officer, Lawrence firefighter

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective Katie Gourley and Lawrence Fire Department firefighter Joseph Gourley were arrested on domestic battery charges after a dispute Friday, according to court records.

A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said after their arrest, both posted bond and were released.

Katie Gourley is an eight-year veteran assigned to the police department's Aggravated Assault Unit, IMPD said in a news release. She was placed on administrative duty pending an internal review of the incident.

Lawrence Fire Department fire chief Dino Batalis said Joseph Gourley has been a firefighter for about 10 months. He was placed on administrative leave Saturday pending further results from the investigation.

Before the arrests

Neighbors who spoke to the police Friday night said they were leaving a bar in Greenwood when they heard cars honking at a white pickup parked in the middle of the lot, not in a parking space, court records show. Asleep in the pickup was Joseph Gourley, who they told police they believed was too intoxicated to drive.

After driving Joseph Gourley back to their house, the neighbors said they contacted Katie Gourley, according to court records.

Neighbors told police they overheard a fight between the couple after the couple went home, but the garage door closed and they said they didn't observe anything else.

An accidental 911 dial on an Apple Watch

Katie Gourley told police she had accidentally called 911 on her Apple Watch, but wasn't sure when. When dispatch first received a call, records show, they could hear yelling in the background but could not get anyone to respond.

Later that night, police responded to a call to investigate a disturbance and found Joseph Gourley yelling at Katie Gourley in their garage. The officer separated the two and spoke to each of them as they outlined the details of an argument that turned physical.

Frustration about personal details revealed at the neighbor's home escalated once the Gourleys got home, they explained.

Both Joseph Gourley and Katie Gourley appeared to have suffered injuries, including scratches, marks and swelling, police noted in the probable cause affidavits for their arrests.

Neither of them have attorneys listed online. Joseph Gourley said he had no comment. Katie Gourley did not immediately respond to a phone call request for comment by the time of publication.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Records: Dispute leads to arrest of Indy officer, Lawrence firefighter