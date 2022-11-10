Accidental bump between strangers sparks ice pick attack at Bronx subway station

An accidental bump between strangers at a Bronx subway station sparked an ice pick attack, police said Thursday.

The 30-year old victim pushed a man who bumped into him on the mezzanine level of the D train 167th St. station about 7 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The pushed man and two men he was with flew into a rage. One of them whipped out an ice pick an sliced the victim in the face, forehead and hand, police said.

Medics took the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The three men got away and have not been caught. Cops released cellphone footage of the three suspects and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.