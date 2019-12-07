The Accidental Celebrities of the Impeachment Inquiry

A staff member on the Republican side places signs on stands during a break as former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

No matter the job title, the gig of most every aide to a member of Congress is essentially the same: to help make it appear that the elected representative — “the name on the door,” as some aides put it — is shouldering the work alone.

This is especially true, and especially tricky, amid the scrutinized pageantry of news conferences and high-stakes public hearings like those convened last month by the House Intelligence Committee and this week by the House Judiciary Committee as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

In hearings, congressional aides often sit behind their bosses, close enough to discreetly provide on-the-spot guidance and information. But, for some, the tougher gig might be operating in front of a scrum of cameras while trying to remain invisible to the public.

“There is whirlwind of activity behind the scenes and it is your job to keep that off-camera and to fade into the wallpaper,” said Jeremy Bash, who attended or staffed about 100 hearings while serving in various roles, including chief of staff to the former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

This is the balance aimed for by Russell Dye, an aide to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has taken a visible and audible role as a staunch defender of President Donald Trump in the recent impeachment inquiry hearings.

Dye says he wants to avoid the camera’s glare when possible, to be invisible in plain sight when necessary and to keep the public’s focus on the work of his boss.

“I tend to like to stay in the background,” said Dye, 27. “I hate it when I become the center of attention.”

But someone needs to tell that to Dye’s bright mint-green blazer. Paired with a green bow tie, the jacket has twice attracted national media coverage: first in 2014, when he and his jacket sat in the front row of an IRS hearing and were featured on Twitter, “Morning Joe” and in a political cartoon.

Last month, just before a day of impeachment inquiry testimony would begin, Dye was setting up posters on easels with messages like, “0 days since Adam Schiff followed House rules.”

As he did so, Andrew Harnik, a staff photographer for The Associated Press, snapped Dye in his spearmint-gum-colored jacket.

“Hearings and hearing rooms can be on the more staid side so we’re always looking for images that are striking and unexpected,” said Harnik, 38. “I didn’t have an idea of what the hearings were going to look like, but I wasn’t expecting the posters.” As for Dye’s outfit, it was (green) icing on the cake.

The photograph was published in The Washington Post, atop an opinion piece called, “A definitive guide to 64 Republican impeachment excuses.” The picture and story were then plucked and billboarded by Apple News.

“That’s not a good article for us, and I disagree with the author’s assertion,” Dye said, “but it still goes to everyone thanks to your mom and Facebook.”

He even got recognized in the aisles of his hometown Walmart in Forsyth, Georgia, when he was there for Thanksgiving. “We’re just trying to do the best we can for the members we work for, but then you end up on Twitter,” he said. “This is the age we live in.”

The more your boss is in the spotlight, the harder it can be to stay out of it. Charli Huddleston also works for Jordan, as press secretary for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. She too found herself inadvertently upstaging him, and a gaggle of congressmen, when she was photographed in late October standing on a staircase above them as they staged a protest against the process of the impeachment proceedings. In the photo, a light shines upon Huddleston, 25, as if from an alien spaceship that is going to beam her up. Once posted to Twitter, the photo went viral.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a meme,’” Huddleston said in an interview.

At first, the moment felt like a fun diversion from a tense time. After BuzzFeed published an article about how the photograph of a Republican congressman’s aide had been adopted as favorite among anti-Trump tweeters, the attention rattled her.

“It’s not supposed to be about me, it’s about the name on the door,” Huddleston said, recalling her worry about how her boss would react. “I hope he’s going to be OK with it.”

In fact, Jordan called her to make sure she wasn’t feeling trolled by nasty comments. “He was concerned,” she said.