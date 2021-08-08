Accidental discharge of pistol in Ewa Beach results in arrest

Aug. 8—Honolulu police arrested an Ewa Beach man whose handgun accidentally discharged and struck his neighbor's house.

The man was cleaning his pistol inside his home when it went off at 8 :48 a.m. The bullet pierced his bathroom wall and was discovered embedded within the neighbor's exterior wall.

The responding officer saw that the handgun had a 14-round-capacity magazine, which is illegal, and arrested the man on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering and owning a prohibited magazine, police said.