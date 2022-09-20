Accidental greenhouse gas release at Perth meat plant

Sepa is investigating a major accidental release of one of the most potent types of greenhouse gases at a Perth meat producer.

The environmental watchdog said the release of F-Gases (fluorinated gases) at Anglo Beef Processors UK is the second largest incident of its kind in Europe's food and drink sector.

The release was caused by an issue with the plant's refrigeration system.

BBC Scotland has approached Anglo Beef Processors for comment.

Sepa identified the issue in February and said its investigation was ongoing.

Details of the 2021 accidental release emerged in Sepa's annual report on greenhouse gas emissions from industrial sites.

The watchdog said the Perth incident alone accounted for 87% of the total hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) emissions from all industrial sectors in Scotland for 2021.

F-Gases are man-made and often used as substitutes for ozone-depleting substances in the likes of fridges and air conditioning units.

However, they have a much higher warming potential than carbon dioxide (CO2) and make a greater contribution to climate change.

Downward trend

Sepa said it identified the accidental release of F-Gases at Anglo Beef Processors in February when the site submitted its Scottish Pollutant Release Inventory data returns for 2021.

The watchdog said its investigation into the release is "currently ongoing" and will "determine whether any enforcement action is required as a result of its findings".

The Perth plant has now installed alternative refrigeration technologies, Sepa added.

The greenhouse gas data for 2021 shows emissions from Sepa-regulated industrial sites fell by 5% between 2020 and 2021.

This continues the downward trend in greenhouse gas emissions since 2007 but also reflects the slowing impact the Covid pandemic made on industrial output.

Jo Green, acting chief executive of Sepa, said: "The latest data continues to see greenhouse gases from Scottish industry continue the long-term downward trend.

"These official statistics chart the progress we've made as a nation, but they also reflect the realism of a modern, Western European economy in transition."

