Accidental gunfire at a Coral Gables restaurant sends person to the hospital, police say

CBS Miami

A gun went off in a Coral Gables restaurant on Tuesday evening.

The shooting at Sushi Maki at 2334 Ponce de Leon Blvd. sent one person to the hospital.

Coral Gables police say the gunfire was an accident by a law enforcement officer from another agency. The gun owner was a reportedly having dinner at the restaurant when the gun went off.

The restaurant was cordoned off with yellow tape while police investigated.

Video from the scene

Location of restaurant

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

