Accidental gunshot injures Fayette man

Dec. 10—An apparently accidental gunshot late Friday left one Fayette County man in the hospital, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Just before midnight on Dec. 9, deputies responded to the Hill'n Dale Mobile Home Park in Oak Hill for a male victim who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

When deputies arrived, they were told by witnesses the victim didn't know the firearm was loaded and was "playing around," according to a press release from Fridley. Deputies also believe the man may have been intoxicated, the sheriff said.

The man was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment.

Fridley reminds everyone of the basic principles of gun safety. People should treat every firearm as if it is loaded, he said. "Never point a firearm at anyone or anything that you aren't intending to shoot. Alcohol and firearms do not mix; if you're going to be drinking, put your firearm in a safe location."

Anyone having any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

