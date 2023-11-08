Apple Valley deputies reported that a man, who accidentally shot himself, was arrested on suspicion of drug and gun charges.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies were called to the 13100 block of Yakima Road for reports of a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

When deputies arrived, they spoke residents and were told that Miguel Rodriguez, 37, had grabbed a firearm during an argument. Rodriguez was placing the firearm into his waistband when it was accidently fired, deputies said.

Inside Rodriguez’s vehicle, deputies said they found drugs.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment prior to being arrested, according to authorities. He was later booked into the High Desert Detention Center, with bail set at $115,000.

Additionally, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a parole hold for the suspect.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Accidental gunshot injury leads to arrest of Apple Valley man.