Accidental gunshot wound reported and other reports

Feb. 7—Deputies received a report at 10:54 a.m. Saturday from the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea of a reported accidental gunshot wound to the hand at 151 E. Fifth St. in Glenville.

Vehicle reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 2:51 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was stolen in December at 101 First St. SE in Geneva.

2 cited for marijuana, 1 for underage drinking

Police cited Camren Michael Cunningham, 18, for underage drinking and possession of a small amount of marijuana and Andrew Allen Belden, 20, for a small amount of marijuana at 12:18 a.m. Monday at 201 N. Broadway.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $10 bill was reported at 10:35 a.m. Monday at 2630 Bridge Ave.

Garage broken into

A garage was reported broken into at 11:49 a.m. Monday at 1107 W. Front St. An air compress, skillsaw and drill were taken.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 3 p.m. Monday of theft by fraud at in Albert Lea.

Car keys reported stolen

Car keys were reported stolen at 11:34 p.m. Monday at 720 Belmont St.

Woman cited for mistreating animals

Police cited Melissa Ann Parmenter, 42, with four misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals, involving nourishment and shelter, at 8:36 p.m. Monday at 703 Freeborn Ave. Four puppies, three dogs and four cats were taken to the Freeborn County Humane Society.

Police stated an anonymous neighbor made a report that there were multiple animals in a house with no one living there.

An officer went to the house to check on the situation and determined the report was true.

There was no water or food in the cage with the puppies and the food bowls were empty.

Police stated the puppies undersides were wet and matted with urine.