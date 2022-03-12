Accidental gunshot wounds two in Nashua

Mar. 12—Two men were hurt by the accidental firing of a gun in Nashua on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department, a gun was fired by accident in a car on Chestnut Street just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The single discharged round hurt two men in the car.

The men, whose names police did not release, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their injuries were described by police as not life-threatening.

No one has been arrested, police said, and all involved are cooperating with the investigation.