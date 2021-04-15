Accidental shooting, false reporting: Grayson gunshot victim OK; four admit to lying

Apr. 15—GRAYSON — A Tuesday-night shooting created "needless" panic, according to Grayson Police Chief Travis Steele, because the victim, the shooter and two of their friends fabricated a tale of how it all transpired, said police.

All four now face charges.

James Royal Smith, a 22-year-old of Huntington, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and falsely reporting an incident. James Stone, 20, of Grayson, and Cynthia Hall, 19, of Grayson, were both charged with falsely reporting an incident, which is a misdemeanor.

Breanna Porter, 18, is the victim who took a gunshot to the abdomen. She has been released from the hospital, according to Steele, and will face criminal charges, according to Grayson Police.

Grayson PD responded to a complaint at a residence in the 400 block of East 4th Street at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a female being shot in the stomach.

Porter, Hall, Stone and Smith reported to police that an unknown subject approached the female, running up to her and shooting her before fleeing on foot.

During the investigation, officers learned the four were together, and one individual — Smith — had a gun. He accidentally shot the victim in the stomach. The four decided to weave a false tale.

"The story wasn't adding up," Steele said. "After doing some interviews and collecting some other evidence, they all admitted to making up the story to try to keep (Smith) out of trouble."

Steele received the call while attending an event in which his child was involved at nearby East Carter Middle School. Steele said the location of the shooting caused a great deal of trepidation because of the proximity of the school and the surrounding neighborhood.

"It caused panic for a little while for something that was needless," said the chief.

Carter County EMS, Grayson Fire, Carter County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police also responded to the scene and assisted Grayson Police in conducting the investigation.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com