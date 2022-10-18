Accidental shooting leaves 4-year-old dead in Eastern Kentucky, police say

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Knott County that left a 4-year-old girl dead last week.

Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police said the shooting happened at a home in the Red Fox community just before midnight on Oct. 12. A 12-year-old boy fatally shot a 4-year-old girl, according to Gayheart.

The shooting is being investigated as an accidental death, Gayheart said.

Adults were present in the home when the shooting occurred, Gayheart said.

State police didn’t release any additional information Tuesday.