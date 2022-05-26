“Accidental” shooting that left man dead during music video shoot was no accident, prosecutors say
Police say a supposedly “accidental” shooting that left a man dead during a music video shoot was actually intentional
Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Marietta, where 20-year-old Shalik Burkhead was shot and killed last month outside of the Dosbros Fresh Mexican Grill.
The alleged shooter claims they were all just making a video and the gun went off accidentally. But the prosecutor says that although the group was making a music video, the victim was shot on purpose.
How surveillance video revealed what really happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.