Accidental shooting reported in Portsmouth: Woman in stable condition, police say.

PORTSMOUTH — A 19-year-old woman was in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound in what was reported as an accidental gunfire incident early Monday morning, according to police.

Just after midnight, the Portsmouth Police Department responded to 31 Wedgewood Road following multiple 911 calls that a female had been shot and injured.

Police said witnesses reported the unspecified firearm, now in the possession of Portsmouth police, was accidentally discharged. The woman was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Portsmouth police did not identify the owner of the firearm.

“The individual who owns the firearm is cooperating with police, as are the witnesses who were on scene,” Portsmouth police stated.

The department stated it is continuing to investigate the incident in conjunction with the Portsmouth Housing Authority and the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families.

Wedgewood Road is part of the 124-unit Gosling Meadows neighborhood, one of the Portsmouth Housing Authority’s properties.

Project ChildSafe, a firearms safety education organization operated by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, offers tips on gun safety. The organization says that firearms should be unloaded when not in use, ammunition should be in a locked location away from firearms and that guns should be locked and stored in a locked location or safe. When held, the muzzle of a firearm should be pointed away from people to prevent possible injury in the instance of an accidental discharge.

Portsmouth police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call detective Michael Kotsonis at (603) 610-7523. Tips can be reported anonymously via Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199 or seacoastcrimestoppers.com or by using the “P3” mobile app. Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be paid for information leading to an arrest or indictment of a suspect.

