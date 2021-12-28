Accidental shooting shakes community on Christmas Eve

Dec. 28—Christmas Eve took an unfortunate turn at the Santa Fe Trails Apartments, as an accidental shooting left one wounded.

The call went out at 7:41 p.m. that the victim had been shot by an unknown person and police responded swiftly, prepared for a possible shooting. Crime scene tape blocked the entrances to the complex and SWAT team responded, however, it was quickly determined that the incident was not what it seemed.

Police officers interviewed the two roommates who made the call, and both were identified as convicted felons who were not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

"Initially, they were telling us that an unknown suspect had shot this guy, our detectives responded and over the course of everyone being involved, it was determined that the roommate basically said that he had shot his other roommate," said HPD Lt. Jim Barnes.

The victim was transferred to Conroe Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under active investigation, with possible future charges of aggravated assault and making a false statement to law enforcement pending for the shooter.

"When the police respond, you are obligated to tell them the truth on this type of situation, they did not initially, we had to interview them before they finally came out and told us the truth," Barnes said.