Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

·1 min read

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — An officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers, authorities said.

Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons, police said. When people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

During the struggle, an officer accidentally discharged his gun, Brown said, and police believe one bullet struck two officers. One was hit in an arm and the other in a shoulder, Brown said.

The officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

Two people from the car that police had followed were placed into custody and a gun was found in the car, police said.

The officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative duty, police said, and the shooting is under investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech stampede as investors hunt Latin American unicorns

    When Sebastian Kanovich co-founded Latin American digital payments startup dLocal in Montevideo in 2016, he struggled to get global retailers to take him seriously. "We were not only from Latin America, but from Uruguay, not known for technology." In the first nine months of 2021, Latino startups from Brazil's online lender Nubank to Colombian delivery firm Rappi raised $14.8 billion in new money, a jump of 174% since last year, data provided to Reuters by CBInsights showed.

  • Palestinians urge PayPal to offer services in West Bank and Gaza

    Palestinian activists have accused PayPal Holdings Inc of discrimination for not allowing Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip to link their bank accounts to its digital payment platform. PayPal did not respond to multiple requests by Reuters for comment on the accusations and demands for Palestinian access to its services, part of a campaign launched this month by Palestinian digital rights group 7amleh. Local entrepreneurs say they have lost opportunities after foreign clients learned they could not use PayPal to receive money transfers, a service the payments giant offers to Israeli bank account holders, including settlers in the West Bank.

  • Apple has broken up with Intel—but Intel wants to get back together

    After using Intel chips for 15 years, Apple is making its own. But Intel may lure Apple back with its chip foundry services.

  • Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group

    The father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the 2018 Florida high school shooting massacre announced Thursday that he's joining the top ranks of a progressive anti-gun group to promote like-minded political candidates around the country ahead of next year's midterm elections. Fred Guttenberg will be a senior adviser to Brady PAC. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder for that shooting and could face the death penalty during sentencing in January.

  • Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases, deaths soar

    Moscow will reintroduce COVID-19 related lockdown measures from Oct. 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with supermarkets and pharmacies the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infection numbers and deaths. The decision follows a statement from President Vladimir Putin a day earlier who approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and said regional leaders could introduce other measures at their discretion. Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor, has already announced four months of stay at home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s.

  • Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

    Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during his weekly general audience and motioned that he wanted the pope’s white skullcap. A good-humored Francis kept the boy by his side, and the head of the papal household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, gave up his chair so the clapping child could sit next to the pontiff for a bit. The crowd of thousands in the Vatican auditorium then erupted in applause when at the end of the episode, the boy left the stage with an extra white skullcap of his own.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Ex-surgeon confesses he took wife's 'body out of the airplane over the ocean'

    Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • Aryan Khan: Bollywood actor's son bail plea rejected in drugs case

    Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on 3 October over drug charges.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all 34 charges in the 2018 Parkland massacre. He apologized for killing 17 people, saying he must live with it 'every day.'

    "I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," said Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

  • Suspected human remains found at site of Brian Laundrie manhunt

    Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.

  • OnlyFans performer accused of stabbing boyfriend posts video from inside NYPD station after arrest

    Genie Exum has nearly 183,000 likes on her OnlyFans page and more than 38,000 followers on Instagram.

  • A federal judge shut down Josh Duggar's attempt to throw out child pornography evidence in a blistering ruling

    Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.

  • 'I'm Invincible': FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter Who Was 'Not Too Worried' He'd Be Charged

    Landon Mitchell told a Facebook friend he thought the FBI wouldn't get him because he “was masked up the whole time."

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after drawing a picture of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.