Acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier is dead aged 79

  • FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2015, file photo, Director Bertrand Tavernier poses with his Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievements after the award ceremony at the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Acclaimed French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79, according to French media. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
  • FILE- In this Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, French director Bertrand Tavernier is seen during the Lumiere Award ceremony of the 9th Lumiere Festival, in Lyon, central France. Acclaimed French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79, according to French media. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
  • FILE- In this May. 15, 2010, file photo, director Bertrand Tavernier poses during a photo call for the film "La Princesse De Montpensier", at the 63rd international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Acclaimed French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79, according to French media. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
  • FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, French director Bertrand Tavernier attends the opening ceremony of the 11th Lumiere Festival, in Lyon, central France. Acclaimed French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79, according to French media. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
1 / 4

France Obit Bertrand Tavernier

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2015, file photo, Director Bertrand Tavernier poses with his Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievements after the award ceremony at the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Acclaimed French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79, according to French media. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (AP) — French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, who directed acclaimed movies such “A Sunday in the Country,” “Captain Conan” and “The Judge and the Assassin,” has died, according to his family. He was 79.

Tavernier's wife and children said he Thursday that he died in Sainte-Maxime, located in France's southerly Var region. Along with his family, the Lyon-born director left behind a legacy of 30 films that included performances by stars of French cinema such as Romy Schneider, Isabelle Huppert and Dirk Bogarde.

Tributes for Tavernier and his work came from far and wide. Former French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Tavernier's films "will remain masterpieces of French cinema.”

Born April 25, 1941, Tavernier wore various caps during his career in cinema. He worked as an assistant director, press officer and critic before he began his turn at directing. It proved to be the decision of his life.

He first found success with 1974’s “The Watchmaker of St. Paul,” and 1976's “The Judge and the Assassin” won two César Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars. The 1990 movie “Daddy Nostalgia” was famous for being Bogarde’s final screen role.

Although Tavernier was less well-known in the English-speaking world, his 1987 feature film about a fictional jazz musician, “Round Midnight,” won Herbie Hancock an Oscar for best original score.

Tavernier was married to the late French-Irish screenwriter Claudine O’Hagan, better known as Colo Tavernier, from 1965 to 1980. They had two children together: writer Tiffany Tavernier and director and actor Nils Tavernier.

Colo Tavernier wrote the screenplay for several of her husband’s and won the César for best adaptation for “A Sunday in the Country” in 1985.

Recommended Stories

  • In Her New Documentary, Demi Lovato Says Being a Mental Health Advocate Almost Killed Her

    As the public face of bulimia, bipolar disorder, and addiction, she helped others feel less alone — but at what cost?

  • Bertrand Tavernier Dies: Legendary French Filmmaker Was 79

    Iconic French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, known for such award winning works as A Sunday In The Country, Round Midnight, Capitaine Conan, It All Starts Today and Life And Nothing But, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by France’s Lumière Institute in Lyon of which Tavernier was president. The organization tweeted: […]

  • Demi Lovato's New Groove

    After detailing her harrowing 2018 overdose in a recent documentary, the 28-year-old pop star returns with a newfound sense of stability and her first album of new material in four years: Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over. To make it, she had to rethink everything.

  • Van Gogh's 'A Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 14 million euros at auction

    Auction house Sotheby's had set an estimated value of between 5 million euros and 8 million euros for "A Street Scene in Montmartre", painted in 1887 while the artist was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital. The Sotheby's team held the auction from Paris with bidding online or by phone from Paris, New York and Hong Kong. The 14 million euros bid was placed online just as the hammer was coming down to clear a bid at 13.05 million euros.

  • Democrats to use Congressional tool to reinstate methane rules axed by Trump

    Several Democratic lawmakers said on Thursday they will introduce a resolution on Friday that would reinstate Obama-era regulations for oil and gas operations targeting methane emissions that former President Donald Trump rescinded last year to ease burdens on industry. Democrats Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Independent Angus King of Maine are introducing the resolution in the Senate under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a 1996 law that allows Congress to reverse new federal rules with a simple majority. A House version will also be introduced by U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette, Scott Peters and Conor Lamb.

  • Romanian police protest cutbacks, poor conditions

    Hundreds of police protested Thursday in the Romanian capital of Bucharest over cutbacks and poor working conditions. “There are approximately 3,000 police stations that have toilets outside the building, in the back yard — they have no running water,” Cosmin Andreica, president of the Europol police trade union, told The Associated Press.

  • Editorial: House Democrats shouldn't overrule an Iowa Republican's victory

    Quibbling about a close but certified election muddies the Democratic Party's message.

  • Evanston, Ill., becomes 1st U.S. city to approve reparations plan for Black residents

    On Monday night, Evanston, Ill., became the first city in the country to approve reparations for Black residents who suffered from practices of racial discrimination stemming from slavery and an era of segregation.

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims hit one-year low in boost to economic outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, providing a powerful boost to an economy on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves and temperatures rise. But the labor market is not out of the woods yet, with the weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing a staggering 18.953 million people were still receiving unemployment checks in early March. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 97,000 to a seasonally adjusted 684,000 for the week ended March 20, the lowest since mid-March.

  • Biden press conference – live: Zuckerberg mocked at Capitol as Fox says president’s ‘dementia’ to be revealed

    Follow the latest updates

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • How Biden can truly differentiate his North Korea policy

    North Korea tested short-range missiles this past weekend, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, a move seen by many as a provocation of the new Biden administration. President Biden has yet to announce a comprehensive policy toward North Korea, but the State Department — and the Post story — are teasing the forthcoming posture as distinct from "President Donald Trump's top-down approach of meeting directly with Kim Jong Un and President Barack Obama's bottom-up formulation, which swore off engagement until Pyongyang changed its behavior." That's welcome news, as is Biden's appropriately measured response to the missiles. But it's difficult figure out what the promised distinction could be. Trump and Obama's approaches differed greatly in style, but their substantive demand of the Kim regime was the same: Completely denuclearize, then perhaps we can think about possibly lifting some of our sanctions. Biden's campaign suggested this is his position, too. At the last presidential debate, he said he'd only meet with Kim after he agreed to "drawing down his nuclear capacity." Here's the problem with the denuclearization-first approach: It won't happen. North Korea has been incredibly clear about this. Pyongyang's (not unreasonable) belief is that if their nuclear arsenal is surrendered, the U.S. will force a regime change, deposing and perhaps executing Kim. Their evidence? We just did it in Iraq and Libya, two other cruel dictatorships without nukes. If Biden really wants to chart a new course, then, he must reorient his perspective on denuclearization. Is it desirable? Of course! But it's not achievable for the foreseeable future. Making it a precondition of productive U.S.-North Korea engagement precludes productive engagement. Denuclearization should be the long-term goal, the pinnacle of a gradually normalized relationship reinforced by more restrained U.S. foreign policy. In the near term, Biden should dramatically lower his expectations and seek concessions Pyongyang might actually make. Nuclear freeze is a great option. So is a peace treaty for the Korean War and humanitarian gains for the North Korean people. Biden won't personally get the big win. This could take decades of patient negotiations with lots of setbacks. But maybe after all that, denuclearization will be on the table. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?A pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Maryland lawmakers consider gun control bills centering around crime, 'ghost guns'

    As the debate over guns gets louder in the wake of the boulder shooting, Maryland legislators are considering several gun control bills.

  • Meghan, Harry clarify they ‘exchanged personal vows’ days before wedding after marriage certificate emerges

    The couple added new details to surprising facts revealed during their recent groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey. During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, internationally famous couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle revealed shocking experiences as members of The Royal Family. One comment made by Markle resulted in viewers tuned into Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special being confused on the couple’s wedding date.