Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Adam Zagajewski, one of Poland’s greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolize the world's sense of shock and loss after the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States, has died in Krakow. He was 75.

Zagajewski's death on Sunday, which was UNESCO's World Poetry Day, was confirmed by publisher Krystyna Krynicka. No cause of death was given.

Zagajewski's poem “Try to Praise the Mutilated World” was published in the New Yorker magazine just days after the Sept. 11 attacks and became representative for the outpouring of grief around the world.

He taught poetry workshops at Krakow's Jagiellonian University, as well as creative writing at the University of Houston. He was also a faculty member at the University of Chicago.

Poland's Nobel-winning author Olga Tokarczuk said that students “adored him because he was especially gifted for poetry, he knew how to talk about it.” She said he would read verse with “special, ceremonial intonation that is due only to poetry.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda tweeted that Zagajewski's death was “sad news and a big loss to Poland's literature.”

Zagajewski was a leading figure in Poland’s New Wave, or Generation '68, literary movement of the late 1960s that called for a simple language to relate directly to reality. It was a reaction to poetry praising life under the communist system.

His works were banned in 1975 by Poland's communist authorities of the time after he signed a protest by 59 intellectuals against ideological changes to the Polish Constitution that pledged unbreakable alliance with the Soviet Union and the leading role of the Communist Party.

He emigrated to Paris in 1982, but returned to Poland in 2002 and lived in Krakow.

He won many literary awards, including the 2004 Neustadt International Prize for Literature, considered a forerunner to the Nobel Prize in Literature, and the 2017 Princess of Asturias Award, the Spanish-speaking world's top humanities award.

He was awarded a number of Polish state distinctions and France's Legion of Honor in 2016.

Zagajewski was born in June 1945 in Lwow, now Lviv in Ukraine. That same year his family had to move west, to central Poland, as borders were shifted following World War II and the city became part of the Soviet Union.

Recommended Stories

  • There's more to cacao than chocolate

    Oded Brenner is a modern-day Willy Wonka. In the 1990s, he co-created an international chocolate empire, Max Brenner Chocolate, that includes a 7,000-square-foot emporium on Broadway in New York City. Brenner left that venture in 2012, and a few years later began exploring a different side of chocolate.

  • Turkey could resurrect past defences of battered currency

    Turkey could dust off a range of strategies to defend its sliding lira after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly replaced the central bank governor -- including limits on currency swaps, interventions by state banks and even capital controls. Erdogan's shock decision to fire the hawkish Naci Agbal and replace him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a like-minded critic of high interest rates, sent the currency down as much as 15% to near a record low in volatile early trade on Monday. While Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Turkey would stick to free-market rules and a free-floating currency, analysts said the government would probably return to a less orthodox playbook used before Agbal cranked up rates to protect the lira and dwindling foreign reserves.

  • EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims in a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world, despite warnings that Beijing could retaliate. The four are senior officials in the northwest region of Xinjiang. The sanctions involve a freeze on their assets in the EU and a ban on them traveling in the bloc.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Ex-'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson calls Meghan Markle a 'silly little Cable TV actress' in op-ed defending Piers Morgan

    Clarkson and Morgan have previously had an ongoing public feud that dates back to Morgan's time as a newspaper editor.

  • The EU and UK are on the brink of a vaccine trade war as London accuses Europe of acting like an 'enemy state'

    It comes after a European official said Brussels could block the export of AstraZeneca vaccines to the UK.

  • China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef

    Bad weather prompted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels to anchor at a reef claimed by the Philippines, Beijing said on Monday, sidestepping accusations from Manila of a move by China's vast South China Sea maritime militia to assert control in the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on Sunday for China to “stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory.”

  • Biden can end 'forever wars' only if he scraps Trump policies and pursues peace with Iran

    There is no military solution to the US impasse with Iran. Taking that path will come at the expense of addressing real threats to ordinary Americans.

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness and hospitalisation, US study shows

    How new vaccine tech can fight Covid EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'The Walking Dead's' Paola Lázaro teases 'deep and dark' final season

    Paola Lázaro tells Insider she was definitely crying a little when she learned "TWD" would end after its 11th season last fall.

  • US Defence Secretary makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan as troop withdrawal deadline looms

    The US defence secretary touched down in Kabul on Sunday in a surprise visit amid uncertainty around the May 1 deadline for the total withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Lloyd Austin a retired army general, said the Biden administration wanted to see “a responsible end to this conflict” and “a transition to something else.” The May deadline for the withdrawal of US troops was set under a deal negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration last year as part of its drive to reduce American commitments in the region. More than 2,300 American soldiers have died in Afghanistan since the start of the conflict in 2001, in the wake of the September 11 attacks by al-Qaeda. Mr Biden has warned that meeting the May 1 deadline could be "tough", indicating that forces could remain - albeit only for a short time.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

    U.S. relations with its two biggest geo-political rivals are facing severe tests as President Joe Biden tries to assert America's place in the world and distinguish himself from his predecessor. Airing myriad complaints, the Biden administration took an extraordinarily tough line with China and Russia this past week. Public spats between the countries erupted as Biden characterized Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “killer” and his top national security aides excoriated China for a litany of issues.

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."

  • Trump's first tweet about a 'Chinese virus' caused an increase of anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter, study finds

    The study comes after a massive increase in attacks on Asians in the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Gen. Keane: Unlike Biden admin, Trump made sure allies knew we 'have their back'

    FOX News contributor joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss the current administration's foreign policy efforts

  • AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data

    AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval. The vaccine was also 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, and was safe, the partners said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups. It will also help to allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who received the vaccine.

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities