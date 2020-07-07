Acclime strengthens its presence and service offering in Singapore with the acquisition of Jai Financial

HONG KONG, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, announces today that it has acquired Jai Financial Pte Ltd (JaiFin) in Singapore. With this, Acclime's presence in Singapore grows to a staff strength of 40 less than a year after commencing operations in the country.

Founded by James Ient, JaiFin is a seven-year-old advisory business that has grown with its loyal, entrepreneurial and successful client base to focus on delivering full outsourced business support through its young and motivated team led by their Managing Partner, Jasmine Seet. JaiFin's business model, professional service standards and growing regional client base make an excellent fit to the Acclime network. Following the acquisition, JaiFin will continue to work with its clients with the support of Acclime Group's resources while contributing its specialised skill sets to the group.

Jasmine will continue to be responsible for the JaiFin's client portfolio within Acclime and James will assume the role of non-executive Chairman of Acclime Singapore.

"I am pleased that we found Acclime and are so quickly leveraging from the regional breadth and professional depth of the network for our clients," James Ient commented. "I am excited by opportunities for the team to work with the fantastic growing group of motivated professionals who are changing the industry in all parts of Asia."

"JaiFin is a great fit with the rest of our portfolio in Singapore. They are very complementary in terms of how they prioritise clients and their quality of work, and they serve a different niche of industry segments and geographic markets," Martin Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Acclime commented. "Their experienced team provides full daily operations and transactional support to clients, including business transformation, acquisition and financing advice. The combination of JaiFin with the existing Acclime Singapore business will really drive the evolution of our service offering in Singapore."

"This acquisition not only strengthens our market presence but also diversifies our client base. This presents a wonderful opportunity to learn from each other," Asha Dixit, Managing Director of Acclime Singapore remarked. "We look forward to welcoming the newest Acclime members and continuing to grow in the Singapore market."

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, helps corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards.

