ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.075

The board of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.075 per share on the 29th of March. The dividend yield will be 3.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

ACCO Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, ACCO Brands' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ACCO Brands Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The first annual payment during the last 4 years was US$0.24 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.30. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.7% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 3.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If ACCO Brands is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, ACCO Brands has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

