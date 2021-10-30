ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.075

ACCO Brands Corporation's (NYSE:ACCO) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.075 per share on 15th of December. This means the annual payment is 3.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

ACCO Brands' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, ACCO Brands' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 38.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

ACCO Brands Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.26. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. ACCO Brands has seen earnings per share falling at 6.3% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about ACCO Brands' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, ACCO Brands has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

