The stock of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.27 per share and the market cap of $785.9 million, ACCO Brands stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for ACCO Brands is shown in the chart below.





Because ACCO Brands is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. ACCO Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of ACCO Brands is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ACCO Brands is poor. This is the debt and cash of ACCO Brands over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. ACCO Brands has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and earnings of $0.65 a share. Its operating margin is 7.45%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of ACCO Brands is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ACCO Brands over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. ACCO Brands's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 67% of the companies in Industrial Products industry%. ACCO Brands's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.1%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ACCO Brands's ROIC was 3.99, while its WACC came in at 8.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ACCO Brands is shown below:

In summary, ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about ACCO Brands stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

