Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) investors are sitting on a loss of 70% if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) share price up 16% in a single quarter. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 70%. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Accolade made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Accolade saw its revenue grow by 52%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 70% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Accolade stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Accolade shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 16% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Accolade is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

