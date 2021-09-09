Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) shareholders have earned a 41% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But that fact in itself shouldn't obscure what are quite decent returns over the last year. We say this because the stock (which is up 41%) actually surpassed the market return of (36%).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Accolade made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Accolade saw its revenue grow by 39%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 41% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Accolade in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Accolade boasts a total shareholder return of 41% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 12% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Accolade better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Accolade , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

