Accolades flow for fallen Bluffton police officer

Mar. 31—BLUFFTON — Accolades poured in locally and from the highest levels of state government Thursday for Dominic Francis, the Bluffton police officer who died in the line of duty while attempting to halt a speeding vehicle.

Francis, 42, was a nine-year veteran of the Bluffton Police Department, including six as a full-time officer, Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder said during a press conference held Thursday morning at the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. He had spent a total of 19 years in law enforcement, the chief said.

Burkholder choked back tears as he talked briefly about his fallen officer. He said he had last spoken to Francis at shift change two days ago.

"He was always ready to go out and do the best job he could for the community that he served," Burkholder said.

Francis also worked as a school teacher, bus driver and as a football and softball coach with Cory-Rawson schools.

"He had a heart of gold," the chief said.

"We're all in this profession for a reason, and it's hard when something like this happens," said Sgt. Brice Nihiser, public information officer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who conducted the press conference.

Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia said he had first met Francis and his wife just two weeks ago at a function in Bluffton.

"Today is a sad day for Allen County and law enforcement, believe me," Treglia said. He called Francis a "great officer who dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be strongly missed throughout the law enforcement community."

Francis was recognized in December by Crime Victim Services officials during the agency's Mothers Against Drunk Driving Top Cop Awards ceremony. A graduate of Cory-Rawson High School, he was honored as a MADD Top Cop in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Allen and Hancock counties, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Francis' honor. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of the police officer's funeral.

Story continues

Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said he was "saddened by the loss of this heroic young officer who died in the line of duty trying to stop the suspect of a stolen car from injuring others. My colleagues and I salute the service of Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis and our prayers go to his family and fellow officers."

House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, also shared his sympathies with the Francis family.

"Words alone can never fully describe the loss of those who protect and serve our communities," Cupp said in a press release. "His selfless service will forever be a part of the Bluffton Police Department, and he will always be remembered for his last full measure of devotion to protect the Bluffton community."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also issued a statement regarding Francis' death.

"A hero has died and a community is shaken. The bravery of the men and women that wear the badge is astounding. Officer Francis' valor will live on and never be forgotten," Yost said in his statement. "My deepest condolences are with Officer Francis' loved ones and the residents of Bluffton."