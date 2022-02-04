Accomack County man charged with manslaughter, reckless driving after crash that killed 2 girls on Eastern Shore

An Accomack County man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and reckless driving following a crash that killed two children last week on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Joseph Michael Castiglia, of Melfa, is facing two counts of manslaughter, as well as one count of reckless driving, for the deaths of two girls, one 12 and and the other 15. He is being held without bond.

Castiglia crashed his F250 pick-up truck into the rear of a Toyota Yaris. The Toyota was stopped on the road near a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing, state police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Jan. 28 on Route 13 in Northampton County.

The 33-year-old driver of the Toyota and a teenage girl in the front seat suffered had injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Staff writer Ali Sullivan contributed to this report.