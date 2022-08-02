Accomack man sentenced in rape after leaving Pocomoke party

From staff reports
A Melfa man, who was convicted of rape, was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison last week.

George Leroyal Townsend, 48, was sentenced Wednesday by Accomack County Circuit Court Judge W. Revel Lewis III to 12 years and 10 months in the Virginia State Penitentiary. Townsend was convicted Sept. 22, 2021, in the rape of an Accomack woman, which was facilitated by the victim's incapacity, according to a press release by Commonwealth’s Attorney for Accomack County J. Spencer Morgan.

The jury declined to find him guilty of a count of sodomy.

The woman had attended a party at the American Legion in Pocomoke City on the evening of March 13, 2020, with her friend. The woman had consumed alcohol and became ill, leaving the party with her friend, another male and Townsend. The victim and her friend believed they were departing to return home; however, the defendant suggested the group go to Steamers on Chincoteague Island, according to the press release.

When the party arrived at Steamers, the friend and the other male went into the restaurant, leaving the victim and Townsend with the car, and expecting that the defendant would join them in the bar, the case presented at trial showed. When Townsend failed to join the others in the restaurant, the woman’s friend discovered the vehicle with the defendant and the victim had left.

The friend attempted to contact the defendant more 80 times in an effort to locate the woman and Townsend, the release states.

The woman testified she felt intoxicated and that the defendant drove her to a trailer, where another man was present. She fell asleep shortly after arriving at the trailer but awoke to find her clothes removed and Townsend performing a sex act on her, court records show. She insisted he stop, the release states.

After dressing, she asked the Townsend to take her to her friend. The defendant took the woman to her residence in Maryland, where the friend was asleep in his vehicle, then left her down the street, according to testimony.

The woman later told her friend what had happened and filed a report with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated, and evidence was collect from the woman.

Townsend "initially denied any sexual contact" with the woman, according the to news release. In a more than 40-minute interview played by the Commonwealth for the jury, "the defendant repeatedly changed his story, and then finally suggested that any physical contact with the victim was consensual," the release states.

A forensic scientist with the Department of Forensic Science testified Townsend's DNA was "present on and inside the victim," according to the release.

Morgan prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, and the defendant was represented by James O. Broccoletti of Norfolk.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Accomack man sentenced in 2020 rape

