The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the shooting death of Painter man.

Deputies responded Saturday at around 4:11 a.m. to the area of the 16000 block of Savagetown Road in Painter for a report an unresponsive male, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Deputies found Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, of Painter suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk and the investigation is continuing into his death, the release said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Accomack sheriff investigating shooting death of Painter man