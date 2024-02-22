Accomack Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of 26-year-old in Onancock

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old Onancock man.

Here's what we know so far.

Shooting victim's body found in area of Stumpy Lane in Onancock

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Feb. 13 at about 8:32 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired in the area of the 26000 block of Stumpy Lane in Onancock.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male, identified as Rashaun Anthony Brown, 26, of Onancock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown's body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department, Melfa Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 26-year-old dies in Onancock shooting, sheriff's office investigating