Accomack shooting leaves woman dead, send man to hospital: Sheriff

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting Monday in Painter that left a woman dead and sent a man to a hospital in Norfolk.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies responded to a report of gunshot victims in the 31000 Block of Keller Pond Road in Painter on Dec. 4 at around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies found a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Aaliyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick, currently of Painter, was pronounced dead on scene.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted through accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Accomack County shooting: Woman dies, man in hospital