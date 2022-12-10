Accomplice in Chloe Carroll homicide pleads guilty

Dec. 9—A Terre Haute teen charged in connection with the 2021 shooting death of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll could face six years in prison under a proposed plea agreement.

Cody Scherb, now 18, would plea guilty to dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony and theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence of six years for dangerous possession of a firearm and 2 1/2 years for theft of a firearm, however, the sentences would run concurrently, or at the same time.

"In light of the fact that he had very little criminal record, his age and the fact that he was not involved in the actual shooting, I think it is a fair plea agreement," Modesitt said. "He has been very cooperative with the investigation."

In addition, Scherb would make restitution under the plea agreement to Brandon Swart of $500 through the Vigo County Clerk's office, and then $50 per month. That restitution is for the theft of the firearm.

"The gun was stolen out of (Swart's) car a couple a days before Chloe Carroll's shooting and even though the gun was recovered, I don't think he (the gun's owner) will ever get it back since it is evidence in a shooting case," said Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor. "So, part of the agreement is that (Sherb) would have to pay restitution to replace the gun."

When police talked to Scherb on July 23, 2021, Scherb, then 17, had a backpack in his possession, and Scherb's mother gave consent to search the backpack.

Police said they found a handgun that Scherb claimed he owned. Scherb said he had been carrying the gun for a few weeks.

Police contacted the registered owner of that handgun — Swart — who said the firearm had been stolen from his vehicle when it was parked at his residence. The owner's statement was confirmed by a city police report on the firearm's theft.

Scherb would also serve a minimum of two years of formal probation after serving his sentence, under the plea agreement.

The plea agreement was signed by Scherb and his attorney on Thursday.

Sentencing for Scherb is Jan. 12 in Vigo County Superior Court Division 6.

Should the judge not accept the plea agreement, a jury trail is slated for Feb. 6.

Alleged shooter's case

The alleged gunman in the Chloe Carroll homicide, Montez Ellington Jr. faces charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license.

Prosecutors contend Ellington fired the shot that killed Carroll, who was a backseat passenger in a vehicle located at the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart at 13th and Poplar streets in 2021.

Ellington, then 15, was waived into adult court in July, 2022 at the age of 16. Ellington, now 17, was moved this week to Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility.

While Ellington was to face a jury trial on Jan. 9, all court proceedings have been stayed until the Indiana Court of Appeals rules on an appeal that Ellington's case should be dismissed.

The issue centers on whether his case should have been waived to adult court.

The case was accepted by the Court of Appeals on Oct. 21.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. July 23, 2021, Terre Haute police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 13th and Poplar streets, where they learned there had been a shooting outside a gas station and convenience store.

Near 19th and Poplar streets, officers found a maroon GMC Acadia SUV with a driver-side rear window broken out and determined Carroll had been a passenger in the vehicle and had been shot.

Carroll died from a single gunshot wound through the head, according to court documents. No other significant injuries were observed and no other contributing factors to cause of death were found. Manner of death was ruled homicide.

Police allege that Ellington from the rear of the gas station fired five shots in the direction of the parked GMC.

His intended target apparently was another juvenile. Two shots struck the upper half of the SUV. One shot that hit the vehicle entered through the driver-side rear door window, striking Carroll in the head, according to court documents.

