Accomplice sentenced for helping 2 federal inmates escape Cass County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to prison for helping two federal inmates in Cass County escape custody last year.

Trevor Sparks, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sergio Martinez, 43, Panorama City, California, were charged last December in a two-count indictment for escaping from confinement and aiding or assisting each other in escaping.

Sparks was re-arrested a few weeks later, but Martinez remains at large.

Another man — 64-year-old Steven Williams Sr., of Kansas City, was also charged in the indictment with aiding or assisting in the escape.

Williams has been in custody pending the outcome of his charges after the escape.

He was sentenced to 40 months in custody; that will be in addition to any sentence he may receive in two other pending cases that resulted when Missouri moved to revoke his parole on prior felony convictions.

Federal, state and local law enforcement began investigating Sparks’ and Martinez’s escape from the Cass County Jail around Dec. 5.

On Dec. 6., Cass County officials notified the U.S. Marshals Service that Sparks escaped confinement and was seen leaving the facility at 10:22 p.m. Dec. 5.

It was later determined that Sparks and Martinez escaped by using deception and facility damage at the Cass County Jail and fled out of the jail.

From there, Williams picked them up in his vehicle and transported them to his apartment in Kansas City, Missouri.

He then transported them into the Northeast area of the Kansas City area where Williams dropped them off.

According to court documents, Sparks and Williams knew each other through Sparks’ drug trafficking organization. Phone records showed Sparks called Williams four times in the two hours leading up to the time he escaped.

Sparks and his mother, Dawn Branstietter, were arrested in the same area on Dec. 30. Branstietter’s husband, John Baxter, was also arrested and charged.

Those three are scheduled for sentencing later this month and in early September.

