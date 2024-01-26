After accomplices testify, Franklin County jury convicts man of murder in Columbus

Justus Robertson, 20, took the stand on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in his murder trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

A Franklin County jury has convicted a young man of aggravated murder and other charges after his accomplices pleaded guilty and were subpoenaed to testify – including his stepfather, who took a plea deal with prosecutors to get his stepson a better plea deal.

Justus Robertson, 20, would not take a plea deal and fought his charges at trial this week in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Now, Robertson is facing more time in prison than he would have received had he taken a deal after a jury convicted him Friday of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and other charges.

Judge Mark Serrott will sentence Robertson at a later date. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Serrott will decide if and when Robertson gets the opportunity for parole.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. during an exchange of gunfire on July 7, 2022, at the Cross Key apartment complex on the Southeast Side in Truro Township.

According to testimony at trial, Roberts was one of two who robbed Robertson and 21-year-old Andrew Jamar-Jennings earlier in the day of drugs and guns.

Robertson told Donte Adams, 44, his former stepfather, that they were robbed of drugs Adams gave them, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Adams, a lifelong criminal, was high on ecstasy that day, and he "flew off the handle."

Adams, Robertson, Jamar-Jennings and 23-year-old Xavier Colvin went to the apartment building where Roberts lived, according to testimony.

But first, the four men met with 32-year-old Frederick Carr, who admitted in a December plea hearing to supplying them with guns and taking cellphones away so they could not be tracked, according to prosecutors.

The men, including Robertson, were captured on surveillance video at the apartment building exchanging gunfire.

Robertson's defense attorney, Christopher Signil, argued during the trial that then-19-year-old Robertson felt forced into participating by Adams, whom he feared.

Signil said Colvin was the one who fired the fatal shot.

Colvin was the first party involved in the shootout to take a plea deal and received the shortest prison sentence aside from Carr.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, Robertson said he didn't know what Adams was planning, and he didn't know at the time cellphones could be tracked or why Carr took them.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Steven Schott tried to nail him down. Schott played video of Robertson in a mask shooting a gun and asked him if he was trying to hurt people with that gun.

"A bullet will hurt if it hits you, so I guess you could say that," Robertson said.

After the shooting, Justus Robertson's mother, Tashia Robertson, drove him to Indiana, where he stayed with his father for more than four months, according to Robertson's testimony.

Tashia Robertson, 47, of the Southeast Side, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to tampering with evidence. Serrott sentenced her to one year of probation.

Colvin, of the West Side, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to involuntary manslaughter and robbery. Serrott sentenced Colvin to 16 years to 21 ½ years in prison, as recommended by prosecutors and his attorney in a plea deal.

Jamar-Jennings, of the Southeast Side, pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. Serrott sentenced Jamar-Jennings to 18 years to 23 ½ years in prison, as recommended in his plea agreement.

Adams, of Marion, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated murder in a deal with county prosecutors to get Robertson a better deal. Serrott sentenced Adams to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 25 years.

Carr, of Lewis Center, pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter. Serrott sentenced him to 10 years to 15 years in prison at the request of prosecutors and his attorney as part of a plea agreement.

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County jury convicts man of murder after accomplices testify