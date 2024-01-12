Accomplishments of Longmont-area people

Jan. 12—Academic honors

—Lynda Fratis, Krista McKee, Andrew Meduna and Cameron McDonald of Longmont were named to the dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University.

—Axel Manica of Firestone was named to the dean's list and president's list at Shenandoah University.

—Lauren Fisher of Longmont was named to the provost's list at Hofstra University.

—Joshua Meyer of Longmont was named to the honors list at Concordia University, Nebraska.

—Parker Driscoll of Erie and Weston Scheck of Longmont were named to the dean's list at Hofstra University.

—Liam Sites of Erie and Jaedyn Adler, Haley Howell and Kailee Lunzer of Longmont were named to the dean's list at Hastings College.

—Julianne Johnston of Longmont and Mackailee Longobricco were named to the dean's list at Morningside University.

—Elena Moore of Longmont was named to the dean's honor list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

—Alexandra Varga of Longmont; Hannah Goldman of Erie; and Sophia Guglielmi of Niwot were named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

—Maria Bello Escobar of Dacono was named to the dean's list at Coe College.