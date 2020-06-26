Accor Pacific Thank Healthcare Heroes

St Vincent's Hospital Sydney healthcare workers are surprised with a well-deserved break

SYDNEY, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest hotel operator in the Pacific, Accor, has given a heartfelt show of appreciation to over 2,000 healthcare heroes in Australia for providing care and compassion to patients in our communities.

At a time when the hospitality industry has been devastated by the impact of Covid-19, Accor today surprised 2,000 healthcare workers at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney with a luxury break.

The Healthcare Heroes (which encompasses all workers at the hospital from doctors and nurses to cleaners and administration), were astonished to be told live on air by Sam Mac from Australia's #1 morning show, Channel 7's Sunrise, that they will have the opportunity to spend the night in one of Accor's 360 hotels of their choice.

Not stopping there, Accor also awarded a major prize to one incredibly special Healthcare Hero - Amy Matthew – an Operational Nurse Unit Manager at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney. The prize package includes a seven-night family escape for four people to any Australian destination including flights, accommodation and an Accor Plus membership. Amy was nominated by Ashley Richardson for the instrumental role she played in the hospital's covid-19 response and her unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the community.