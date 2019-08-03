Do Accor SA’s (EPA:AC) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we'll evaluate Accor SA (EPA:AC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Accor:

0.055 = €582m ÷ (€13b - €2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Accor has an ROCE of 5.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Accor

Is Accor's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Accor's ROCE appears to be around the 5.5% average of the Hospitality industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Accor's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Accor's ROCE appears to be 5.5%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.6%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Accor's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:AC Past Revenue and Net Income, August 3rd 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Accor.

Do Accor's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Accor has total assets of €13b and current liabilities of €2.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 19% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Accor's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Accor's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Accor. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.