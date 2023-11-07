Accord resumes production of cancer drug methotrexate amid supply shortage

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported on Tuesday Accord Healthcare has resumed manufacturing of methotrexate, one of the most commonly used cancer drugs, amid ongoing shortages for some cancer drugs in the United States.

Methotrexate is an injected drug used to treat cancers ranging from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children, breast cancer, lung cancer, bone cancers and certain types of head and neck cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In June, the U.S. health regulator said it was seeking new suppliers to ease shortages of methotrexate, at a time drug shortages reach a near-decade high in the country.

Accord did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The resumption was first reported by Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

