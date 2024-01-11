Accountability, funding needed for Medicaid, Floridians with disabilities

Last year, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) set out to create the Comprehensive Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Managed Care Pilot Waiver. This pilot program would let AHCA test whether or not a Medicaid managed care system is set up to best serve Floridians with disabilities.

In order to qualify for the program, Floridians must be on the iBudget waiver waitlist, a program that allows those with intellectual and development disabilities to be at home, where they may thrive better with community-based support. But making the switch to a Medicaid managed care system is not a change that should be made lightly and requires strong levels of accountability and funding. As a mother of twins with developmental disabilities, I am deeply invested in the outcomes of this program.

Holding our entire Medicaid system accountable to those it serves is what has helped bring many Medicaid issues in Florida to the forefront. By holding vendors accountable the state was able to catch billing glitches from Centene, a company that’s currently part of the Medicaid re-procurement process, and recover $9 million in fines. By raising alarms, advocates have been able to shine a spotlight on the current Medicaid unwinding and the impacts on vulnerable populations in the state − a process that continues as advocates worry that technical issues with a new Medicaid benefit site could impact access to care.

Furthermore, a federal judge ruled that segregating and institutionalizing children with disabilities because the state failed to provide the Medicaid services needed to allow children to live in home setting was unconstitutional. Floridians with disabilities require this same level of accountability for the programs they use that ensure they can live with respect, dignity, and self-direction.

My advocacy, rooted in the challenges faced by my own children, emphasizes the importance of accountability measures and ongoing evaluations. I have communicated my concerns to AHCA, highlighting the need for a person-centered, quality-focused approach rather than a purely cost-focused one. It is crucial that the transition to managed care is evidence-based, data-driven, and aligns with uniform quality standards.

Alongside this, I asked for an implementation timeline that would allow for policy evaluation, program design and modifications. Most importantly, any managed care pilot waiver conversation should start with those it helps in mind, and focus on community partnerships.

These accountability measures should also apply to the state’s iBudget system, which as of January 2023 has a waitlist of more than 22,000 people − some of whom have been waiting for 10 or more years according to data. This waiver program, while well-intentioned, is clearly overwhelmed by the needs of Floridians. Our leaders should consider a new approach to iBudget’ s Social Services Estimating Conference (SSEC). Instead of calculating needs based on increasing needs, an aging population, inflation, and other significant issues, the SSEC simply adopts the previous year’s appropriation for the following year. Funding the program appropriately will not only help Floridians who need access to home care, but will also help community providers meet the individual needs of those they serve.

My mission as mom is that my boys with developmental disabilities will experience full inclusion in their community. While pilot programs are steps in the right direction, we must ensure they are coupled with accountability measures and sufficient funding to avoid overlooking or neglecting a crucial segment of Florida’s population.

Stephanie Nordin is the founder and executive director of Autism Collier

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Accountability, funding needed for Medicaid, Floridians with disabilities