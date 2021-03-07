Accountant faces pressure to turn on Trump in criminal probe

When lawyers asked Donald Trump more than a decade ago to identify who estimated values on some of his signature properties, he pointed to his longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief

    The board that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police is beginning a search for a permanent police chief, a person familiar with the matter said, as the fallout from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol continues. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has faced scrutiny from Capitol Hill leaders and congressional committees over law enforcement failures that allowed thousands of rioters to overtake police officers during the insurrection. The search for the permanent leader of the force, which has more than 2,300 sworn officers and civilian employees, will be nationwide, and while Pittman can apply for the position, she is not guaranteed it, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the search.

  • Trump plans a spectacular return to social media by the end of spring, top advisor says

    Jason Miller said Trump will probably return on a non-mainstream online platform and it "will be a tectonic plate shift in the world of social media.

  • Biden to sign order expanding voting rights on Bloody Sunday anniversary

    Republicans advanced 250 measures aiming to restrict votingJim Clyburn: ‘No way we’d let filibuster deny voting rights’ President Joe Biden attends mass at Holy Trinity Catholic church in Washington on Saturday. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Joe Biden will sign an executive order expanding voting rights on Sunday, the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when police brutally attacked a voting rights march in Selma, Alabama. Republicans have advanced more than 250 measures in state legislatures which aim to restrict voting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Biden referenced those measures in remarks delivered remotely to a unity breakfast in Selma on Sunday, saying: “We cannot let them succeed.” “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide,” he said. “Let more people vote.” House Democrats last week passed HR1, a bill that contains some of the most sweeping measures to expand voting rights since the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Amid the increasing efforts to restrict voting rights, there are increasing calls for Democrats to get around the 60-vote filibuster in the US Senate in order to pass the measure. The US constitution gives the president little power over voting rights. The executive order Biden will sign will therefore implement relatively modest but potentially consequential changes. The most significant will instruct federal agencies to offer voter registration opportunities if a state requests so, under a 1993 federal law. Offering voter registration opportunities at agencies could boost registration rates among populations where it currently lags. Voter registration at the Indian Health Service, for example, could affect more than 1.9 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives, according to an estimate from the Brennan Center for Justice. Offering registration at the Veterans Association could reach almost 20 million voters and doing the same at immigration offices could affect more than 760,000 each year. Another provision in the order requires the Department of Justice to provide people in federal custody – including those on probation – with voter registration information and “to the extent practicable and appropriate” to facilitate voting by mail. States have widely different policies on when people with a felony conviction can vote and navigating such rules can be extremely difficult for people once they are released from prison. Biden’s order also directs the attorney general to establish procedures to help formerly incarcerated people get identification they can use to vote. The order also instructs the federal government to study how to improve voting access for people with disabilities and how each federal agency can improve voter registration opportunities. It directs officials to come up with a plan to improve vote.gov, the federal website for voting information. Biden will also establish a Native American voting rights steering group and instruct the Office of Personnel Management and Department of Defense to study how to improve voting access for federal employees and the military as well as Americans overseas.

  • Teammates forced Plano middle school student to drink urine at sleepover, attorney says

    The family’s attorney says the bullying was racially motivated.

  • Cuomo says resigning due to allegations is "actually anti-democratic"

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was defiant on Sunday, stating again that he would not resign even as more former aides have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The big picture: Cuomo has denied all sexual harassment allegations against him and said that he "never inappropriately touched anybody." He acknowledged in a statement that "some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation." Some of the calls for Cuomo to resign have come from within the Democratic party. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThree women who formerly worked in Cuomo's office, two former male aides, and one of his former press aides have described being berated by the governor with explicit language, being asked about their dating lives, or being uncomfortably touched, and in one instance, kissed without consent, per the Washington Post.What he's saying: "There are some legislators who suggest that I resign because of accusations made against me. ... The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic.""No, there is no way I resign. Let's do the attorney general investigation, let's get the findings, and then we'll go from there.""There is politics in politics," Cuomo said, when asked what he would say to Democrats calling for him to resign, including Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.). "They don't get to hear an allegation and make a determination on the allegation."After Cuomo's Sunday call with reporters, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) called on the governor to resign, saying in a statement: "We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project." She had previously called for an independent investigation into the allegations."I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement released shortly after Stewart-Cousins'.Between the lines: Most state lawmakers are holding their fire over the allegations and punting to state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into sexual harassment allegations, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden issues voting access executive order on anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    The president also called for progress on voting rights legislation.

  • Transcript: Phil Murphy on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that aired Sunday, March 7, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Americans see COVID progress but vaccine lags continue

    CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the latest in vaccine distribution as the U.S. continues its battle against COVID-19.

  • Senegal protests: The country is ‘on the verge of an apocalypse’

    A top official gives a stark warning after at least five people die in anti-government protests.

  • My patients shouldn't have to fight this hard for an abortion. Will Biden get in the ring?

    I deliver my patients' babies when needed, and perform their abortions when needed. Thankfully, my state treats all health care like health care.

  • How much Did Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr.'s claims of 'cancel culture' help drive sales of Dr. Seuss books? Insider takes a closer look.

    The withdrawal of six Dr. Seuss books became the perfect opportunity for Republicans to rail against 'cancel culture,' which led to soaring sales.

  • Nigeria's 'guns for cows' offer backfires with spate of kidnapped schoolchildren

    As a gangster, arms dealer and kidnapper extraordinaire, Awwalun Daudawa looked like a character beyond reform. Last December, he masterminded one of Nigeria's biggest-ever school kidnappings, abducting more than 300 boys in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. A week later, the boys were freed, amid widespread rumours that Mr Daudawa had been paid a hefty ransom. But having carried out the kidnapping on the President's home turf, many expected him to then be hunted down with a vengeance. Instead, last month, he took advantage of a controversial amnesty scheme, handing his weapons in to officials in nearby Zamfara state and pledging to renounce violence. “I am a changed person now and my plan is to go back to school and become a normal person,” he declared to local journalists, as he and four fellow bandits swore a public oath on the Koran. The amnesty scheme is one of several out recently across north-west Nigeria, with local governors arguing that they are the only way to stem a wave of banditry that has seen 8,000 people killed and kidnapped in the last decade.

  • Read the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in Chicago

    On the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the name given to the events on March 7, 1965 in Selma, Alabama, which included a civil rights march led by the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and the violent response from state police — former President Barack Obama's foundation revealed the text that will appear on the exterior of his planned presidential library in Chicago. The words will come from a speech Obama, the United States' first Black president, gave in Selma on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 2015. The passage that has been selected reads: "You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, because you’re ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there’s new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed. And it is you, the young and fearless at heart, the most diverse and educated generation in our history, who the nation is waiting to follow ... America is not the project of any one person. Because the single-most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We The People.' 'We Shall Overcome.' 'Yes We Can.' That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given, to continually try to improve this great nation of ours." Watch the introductory clip below. On the Bloody Sunday anniversary, Obama unveils that part of his Selma 50th anniversary speech is what will be carved in stone on the exterior of his library: https://t.co/GnraMYGJzp — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' deadly pandemic impatienceCOVID's assault on Native Americans7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Students are struggling to read behind masks and screens during COVID-19, but ‘expectations are no different’

    Early data shows elementary students are falling behind in reading. We visited schools to find out how teachers are meeting the challenge.

  • Trump vows to campaign against 'disloyal' Murkowski

    The former president is formalizing his long-held opposition to the four-term senator, promising to travel outside the Lower 48 to galvanize Alaska voters against her.

  • New film highlights FBI abuses as House Democrats push to strip Hoover's name from building

    A group of House Democrats is mounting a renewed push to strip J. Edgar Hoover’s name off the FBI headquarters in the wake of a powerful new film, "Judas and the Black Messiah," that highlights one of the bureau’s worst abuses under his leadership: COINTELPRO.

  • Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls QAnon followers 'gentle people waving American flags'

    The conspiracy theory group was designated as a "domestic terror threat" by the FBI in 2019 because of its potential to incite extremist violence.

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • How to Watch Oprah Winfrey's Exclusive Interview with Meghan & Harry

    Because EVERYONE is going to be talking about the two-hour special.

  • Exclusive: Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney

    The district attorney investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enlisted the help of Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, who wrote a national guide on prosecuting state racketeering cases. Floyd was hired recently to “provide help as needed” on matters involving racketeering, including the Trump investigation and other cases, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation.