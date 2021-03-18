Accountants: Government to break up dominance of Big Four firms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng said it was important to restore confidence

Proposals to reduce the dominance of the "Big Four" accountancy firms and scrap the industry regulator have been unveiled by the government.

The aim is to improve regulatory standards after high profile corporate failures such as Carillion and BHS.

Also, company directors will face more responsibility to ensure accounts are accurate, or face tougher penalties.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the changes would help restore confidence in business.

There will now be a 16-week consultation on the proposals.

The business of auditing companies' accounts, and ensuring they are a fair reflection of their financial health, is dominated by four accountancy firms: KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY.

However, there is concern that providing both accountancy and auditing services creates a conflict of interest.

Under the new rules, large companies would be required to use smaller auditing firms to conduct part of their annual audit, in an attempt to dilute the Big Four's dominance.

'Restoring confidence'

The new proposals would require KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY to make their audits more rigorous.

They could face a cap on the number of companies on the FTSE 350 index they may audit, if those improvements don't go far enough.

The government said last year almost a third of audits inspected on the FTSE 350 were in need of improvement.

The largest private companies in the UK would also face greater scrutiny from regulators under the new rules.

Sir Donald Brydon, a former chairman of the London Stock Exchange who authored a government review on improving corporate governance, said the new proposals would help to "restore trust" and that similar measures had worked in the US.

"So many of us depend on business for our living and our life, whether it is suppliers, customers, employees or shareholders," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"What really matters is that the information on which those people make their decisions is accurate and honest, and an auditor's role is to ensure as far as humanly possible, at a reasonable cost, that information is truthful."

He added: "People want to know three things about a business - how is it performing, is it honestly run, and will it survive. And auditors are key to answering all three."

'Need for modernisation'

Mr Kwarteng said: "Restoring business confidence, but also people's confidence in business, is crucial to repairing our economy and building back better from the pandemic.

"When big companies go bust, the effects are felt far and wide with job losses and the British taxpayer picking up the tab.

"It's clear from large-scale collapses like Thomas Cook, Carillion and BHS that Britain's audit regime needs to be modernised with a package of sensible, proportionate reforms."

A new accountancy watchdog, the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA), would be launched to implement the changes, replacing the Financial Reporting Council (FRC). It would have legal powers to force auditors and companies to resubmit their accounts without the need for court action.

UK companies and directors also face curbs on dividend and bonus payments if there is misconduct or they publish inaccurate accounts. Directors of failed firms could also see their bonuses clawed back up to two years after a pay award is made, to clamp down on "rewards for failure", the government added.

'Positive step'

By providing more transparency over company accounts the new rules should also help deter firms that could be facing insolvency from making largescale dividend and bonus payments. They will also be required to produce "resilience statements".

Accountancy firms welcomed the proposals, with Jon Holt, head of audit at KPMG UK, saying: "It is an ambitious package of strategic reform. Prioritising and clarifying the audit reform agenda is an important step to rebuild trust in the profession."

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC UK, also stressed that importance of "driving trust and confidence" in the profession.

"We welcome comprehensive consultation. For lasting change, we need a coherent set of measures and for all parties to play their part. Listening to the views of a wide range of businesses, investors and other interested parties will be key to achieving this," Mr Ellis said.

The proposals also won the support of employers' groups. The CBI saying the reforms would "inject focus and momentum behind efforts to maintain the highest possible standards".

The British Chambers of Commerce said the changes would be a "positive step". But Suren Thiru, BCC head of economics, cautioned: "Government and regulators must tread carefully to avoid unintended consequences, including adding to the already onerous cost burden on firms and undermining the UK's global reputation as great place to do business."

Recommended Stories

  • Activists call on Coca-Cola, Delta to fight Republican anti-voting bills in Georgia

    Groups say companies’ support would help kill measures which aim to cut early voting, require voter ID and limit ballot drop boxes Demonstrator hold a rally outside of the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta. Photograph: John Arthur Brown/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Civil rights groups are escalating pressure on major Georgia companies including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines to forcefully oppose sweeping new restrictions that would make it harder to vote in the state. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The campaign is focused on some of the largest employers in Georgia and some of America’s most recognizable brands. Home Depot, UPS, Aflac and Southern Company are also among the companies activists are targeting. The organizations say the companies’ support could help kill the measures, which are championed by Republican lawmakers and would cut early voting in some of the state’s most populous and non-white counties, require voters to show ID when they vote by mail, and limit the availability of ballot drop boxes. Another bill would entirely eliminate a state policy that allows any voter to cast a mail-in ballot without an excuse. The restrictions come after the state saw record turnout in the 2020 race and surging participation among non-white voters, resulting in the election of two Democratic senators and victory for Joe Biden in the state. “It is a dangerous thing for the business community to be silent,” said Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, to the Guardian. “We are obliged at this moment to call for all voices to be lifted up. And for the alarm to ring not only through the communities that are threatened directly, but by those businesses that rely on the durability of our democracy.” There is precedent for the effort. Corporate pressure has previously helped bring scrutiny to some of the most controversial bills in US state legislatures, including an anti-LGBTQ+ measure in Indiana and a discriminatory bathroom bill in North Carolina. Georgia activists have bought billboards near company headquarters, full-page advertisements in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, protested outside Coca-Cola headquarters, and have helped 55,000 Georgia voters send messages to company leadership, said Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, which is helping lead the effort. In today’s @ajc pic.twitter.com/lsfaIufN3n— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 4, 2021 But it is particularly hypocritical for corporations to stay silent on voting rights, Ufot said in an interview. Many of them issued statements last year at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests acknowledging the need to improve racial equity in the United States. Georgia-based companies often tout the state’s history in the civil rights movement, she noted. Coca-Cola bought billboards honoring the life of John Lewis, a titan of the voting rights movement, when he died last year. “It makes me wonder whether or not they were doing it for clout,” Ufot said. “This feels like these are the character moments when you get to see … whether or not they walk their talk. It’s one thing to post your solidarity on social media and it’s another thing to stop something really harmful from happening to the Black community.” Several provisions in the bill would disproportionately harm Black voters, data shows. Black and other non-white voters are more likely than their white counterparts to cast ballots on weekend days of early voting, including on Sundays, when many Black churches run “Souls to the Polls” programs to get parishioners to vote. The bill would allow counties to only offer a single day of weekend voting in addition to the single Saturday already required under law. The response from the businesses so far has been muted. “We continue to engage with Georgia’s elected leaders on this issue. Delta’s shared values call on us to make our voices heard and be engaged members of our communities, of which voting is a vital part of that responsibility,” said Lisa Hanna, a Delta spokeswoman, in a statement. Companies such as Delta may be wary of wading into the debate around voting. In 2018, Georgia’s lieutenant governor tried to kill a tax break for Delta after it cancelled a group discount rate for the National Rifle Association, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. On Friday, the Georgia chamber of commerce released a statement to CNBC saying it had expressed “concern and opposition” to provisions in the legislation in the legislature. (It did not say which ones.) Representatives from Coca-Cola and Home Depot told the Guardian they were “aligned” with the chamber’s position. But it’s not clear exactly what they mean by “aligned”. After the Washington Post published a story on Monday saying Home Depot opposed the new restrictions, the company went out of its way to clarify that its alignment with the chamber did not in fact mean it opposed the legislation. Ufot said she rolled her eyes when she read the statement from the Georgia chamber of commerce, which was “not worth the paper it’s written on”. “What Republican legislator is supposed to look at that and say ‘I have pissed off Home Depot and their lobbyist, let me withdraw my support from this bill’?” she said. Ufot and other activists are also calling on the companies to pause political giving to Georgia lawmakers who back the voting restrictions. Since 2018, corporations have donated $7.4m to politicians backing voting restrictions in the legislature, according to Popular Information, an independent newsletter. That includes $34,750 from Coca-Cola, at least $41,600 from Delta Airlines, $34,500 from UPS, $38,700 from Southern Company and $7,250 from Aflac. Ann Moore, a Coca-Cola spokesperson, said the organization had paused political giving in January. Sara Gorman, a Home Depot spokeswoman, said a company-associated Pac, a political giving organization, “supports candidates on both sides of the aisle who champion pro-business, pro-retail positions that create jobs and economic growth”. On Tuesday, Salesforce, a software company headquartered in San Francisco said it opposed one of the bills in the legislature “as it currently stands”. LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of the organization Black Voters Matter, noted that opponents of the voting restrictions are making their voices heard in other ways, too. Last week, under pressure, officials in Hancock county, which is more than 70% Black, voted to ask Barry Fleming, one of the sponsors of the sweeping voting bills, to step down as the county attorney. “They can’t sit on the sidelines where we’re literally fighting for our right to vote,” Brown said. “This should be a no-brainer.”

  • Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation

    The U.S. dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates through all of 2023 even as it saw a swift recovery in the world's largest economy. It had hit a two-week low of 91.340 after remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened speculation the stronger economic outlook could propel the central bank to wind back its stimulus. "Ultimately, the market was kind of positioned for something a little bit more hawkish, and maybe the fact that those rate hikes are pushed out to 2023 has been enough to cause some decent dollar selling."

  • Freefalling Lebanon currency hits new low

    Lebanon's currency hit a new low against the dollar on the black market Tuesday, continuing its freefall in a country gripped by political deadlock and an economic crisis.

  • Biden kicks off 'Help is Here' tour

    NAT POP, SMALL BUSINESS WORKER: "Not many people come out here and stop here."President Joe Biden stopped by a flooring company in Chester, Pennsylvania on Tuesday to personally promote his $1.9 trillion stimulus package as part of an all-out push by his team to sell his massive plan aimed at revving up the U.S. economy. BIDEN: "100 million people are going to be getting, not a joke, a check for $1,400, which changed their lives. FLASH / More help is on the way." Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and others are visiting various states and appearing on television as part of what the White House is calling the "Help is Here" tour…. timed to coincide with Americans receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks as part of the bill.VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: "President Biden, you will remember a while back said help is on the way. And then he signed that American rescue plan, so I would say help is here. Help is here, help is here."The measure was Biden's first legislative priority upon taking office in January and was passed with no Republican support in Congress.Republicans, who broadly supported former President Donald Trump's relief efforts, have dismissed the latest measure as an overpriced collection of pet projects unrelated to the public health emergency.Democrats regard the bill as good policy and politics and want the White House to promote it... hoping *not* to repeat history.Many Democrats believe Barack Obama's administration did not do enough to sell the 2009 economic rescue program to voters…Democrats went on to lose control of the House to Republicans the next year… President Biden is scheduled to do an interview on Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" program -- and almost exactly two months into his presidency, he plans to host his first press conference this Thursday.

  • Britain sets sights on 'Big Four' auditors in market shake-up

    Britain proposed weakening the market grip of "Big Four" auditors on Thursday and making company directors responsible for spotting fraud after the collapses of retailer BHS and builder Carillion. The long-awaited proposals, put out to a four-month public consultation, implement the bulk of recommendations made in three government-backed reports on audit market competition, regulation and corporate governance. "It's clear from large-scale collapses like Thomas Cook, Carillion and BHS that Britain's audit regime needs to be modernised with a package of sensible, proportionate reforms," Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian proxies 'helped produce a documentary that aired on a US television network' last year, intelligence report says

    The documentary appears to have aired on the Trump-aligned One America News Network and purports to detail Ukrainian corruption.

  • The men who died in the plane that crashed on a Broward street were experienced pilots

    Both of the men who died on a single-engine plane that crashed into an SUV on a Pembroke Pines street near North Perry Airport, killing a 4-year-old boy, were FAA certified pilots.

  • Billie Eilish should've just handed Megan Thee Stallion her Grammy Award if she thought the rapper deserved it

    Like Macklemore and Adele before her, Eilish's acceptance speech for record of the year did nothing to address the racial bias at play in her success.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement.

  • Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

    Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is preparing to drop a helicopter from its belly and watch it fly on Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is set to lift off from the Martian surface in April. It will be a "Wright Brothers moment" in space.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • How US special operators use a Vietnam War-era method to get into and out of dangerous spots quickly

    The Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction system provides special-operations units with more choices when planning operations in the Pacific theater.

  • Yemeni rebel offensive threatens camps of those who fled war

    Already displaced once in Yemen's grinding civil war, Mohammed Ali Saleh fled with his pregnant wife and their three children to central Marib province last year to seek refuge in a region that has known some relative peace and stability because of well-protected oil fields nearby. Iran-backed Houthi rebels are pushing to capture the province from the internationally recognized government to try to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. If they succeed, the Houthis could claim a strategic win after a largely stalemated battle in almost seven years of fighting.