Accounting firms KPMG and PwC to exit Russia

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Two of the Big Four accounting firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) on Sunday said they will no longer have a member firm in Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The auditing and consultancy giant KPMG said its Russia and Belarus firm will leave the KPMG network, a move that will affect over 4,500 partners and staff in Russia and Belarus.

Separately, PwC agreed PwC Russia will leave its network. The firm has operated in Russia for more than 30 years, and has 3,700 partners and staff there, it said.

"As a result of the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine we have decided that, under the circumstances, PwC should not have a member firm in Russia and consequently PwC Russia will leave the Network," PwC said.

Sanctions imposed by the U.K., EU and the U.S. on Russia are forcing firms globally to consider whether they should continue working with Russian clients who are state-owned.

Earlier Sunday, Britain said it will seek to speed up its sanctions process on Monday via new legislation designed to allow ministers to tighten restrictions on Russian businesses and wealthy individuals.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Why are WNBA players in Russia? What you need to know

    Griner’s presence in Russia isn’t a surprise as several WNBA players playing in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the offseason were reported to be fleeing the country.

  • Gas Prices Top $4 a Gallon, Highest Since 2008

    Russia's war on Ukraine added to concerns about energy supply issues that have been building for months.

  • Britain pledges $100 million to help keep Ukrainian state running

    Britain will provide $100 million (75.6 million pounds) to Ukraine through the World Bank, seeking to keep core state functions running and mitigate financial pressures caused by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. Britain has sought a central role in the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by providing defensive military aid, arguing for tougher sanctions again the Kremlin and offering financial support. The latest round of cash, which is in addition to $290.95 million (220 million pounds) pledged already, could be used to pay public-sector workers in Ukraine or fund pension and social security payments, British authorities said.

  • Viewpoint: Public school vouchers are bad for rural schools, and bad for Oklahoma

    Why are we willing to let policy pushed by Washington, D.C., billionaires dictate policy that will hurt schools in rural Oklahoma?

  • Fears grow that time is running out to deliver Ukraine aid

    Fears are growing on Capitol Hill that the window to deliver critically needed military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine is quickly closing. Backed by the United States and other NATO allies, Ukrainian forces have defied all expectations, mounting a fierce resistance to the superior forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control, the skies over the country are contested, and there are signs of waning morale among...

  • SpaceX sends additional Starlink terminals to Ukraine

    SpaceX is sending more Starlink terminals to Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations amid ‘shocking and devastating’ invasion

    Visa and Mastercard are suspending operations in Russia, as President Vladimir Putin ratchets up his bloody invasion of Ukraine. Visa said on Saturday that it would cut off transactions “over the coming days”, adding that once the ban is in place cards issued in Russia won’t work abroad, and foreign-issued cards won’t work inside Russia either. “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.

  • Pakistan PM hits back at Western push to condemn Russia

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday blasted world governments who have called on Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insinuating they were treating his country like slaves.Last week, 22 Islamabad-based diplomats released a joint letter calling on the Pakistani government to join the United Nations' resolution in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine. Pakistan had abstained from voting on the resolution."What do you think...

  • Piles of glass from Mardi Gras parties transformed into sand

    A pair of former Tulane University students disappointed by recycling options in New Orleans have turned massive amounts of glass bottles into sand to fill sandbags for New Orleans' hurricane season.

  • Local Churches Criticize Vatican for Not Condemning Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    The head of the Polish bishops’ conference this week criticized the Vatican for not condemning Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Nate Spillman, a Lipscomb Academy 3-star receiver, commits to Tennessee football

    Lipscomb Academy's Nate Spillman commits to Tennessee Vols for Class of 2023.

  • Senate Democrats call on Biden admin to end Trump-era immigration rule

    Senate Democrats on Saturday called on the Biden administration to end the use of Title 42, a Trump-era immigration rule enacted in the early days of the pandemic to immediately expel migrants at the border under a public health emergency.Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) as well as Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), issued a statement that it is time to officially end the policy. "The...

  • Israeli leader holds multiple calls on Ukraine cease-fire with Zelensky and Putin

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and continued his efforts to promote a cease-fire.Why it matters: Bennett’s overtures are part of a wider effort that includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The three leaders are coordinating their outreach to Putin and Zelensky.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Benn

  • 'The entire world stands with Ukraine,' says Blinken as he meets Ukraine FM Kuleba

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Poland-Ukraine border in a show of solidarity on day 10 of Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

  • Calvin Ridley’s tweet hints at his return, trade could be next

    Potentially on the trade block, Ridley provides an update on his devotion to football:

  • No to war: Russia's invasion of Ukraine reminds some Nashvillians of Cold War conflicts

    About two dozen Nashvillian, young and old, rallied outside the federal courthouse in Nashville Sunday, calling for peace in Ukraine.

  • Netflix Shuts Down Service in Russia

    Streaming suspension comes a week after Netflix refused to comply with Russian law requiring it to carry propaganda channels

  • SEC Tournament bracket: Television channel, start times for each game in Tampa

    Kentucky basketball opens SEC Tournament play on Friday as the No. 3 seed. Here is the full bracket for the games in Tampa, Florida.

  • The Ukraine war has sent oil soaring and sparked fears about 'stagflation'. Here's what it is, and why it's investors' worst nightmare.

    Economists are warning that the world could be headed for "stagflation" — a term that sends shivers down investors' spines.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can T