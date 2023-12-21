Accrediting agency dismisses complaints filed against New College alleging violations

New College of Florida's accrediting body sent two letters to President Richard Corcoran affirming that several complaints made against the college by third parties were without merit, the college announced Wednesday.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), a regional higher education accrediting institution, contacted New College on Sept. 7, Sept. 25, and Oct. 2 for explanations of the school's institutional mission, mission review, board/administrative distinction, academic freedom, academic governance, and hiring practices, according to a news release from the school.

SACSCOC's inquiries into New College came as a result of complaints submitted by third parties. Following the inquiry, SACSCOC President Belle Wheelan sent two letters to Corcoran on Dec. 14 with the organization's findings.

"Following this review, the SACSCOC staff and I have decided that the unsolicited information and its accompanying documents did not support the determination of your institution's non compliance with the (accreditation) principles," one letter read. "Therefore, no additional follow up is required by your institution."

In the letters to Corcoran, Wheelan said the complaints included allegations that New College changed its mission without going through the appropriate governance and accreditation reporting processes and hired employees with "little to no experience in higher education and inadequate credentials."

New College has been the subject much public scrutiny following a conservative overhaul launched almost a year ago by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed a new board majority to recreate the state's public honors school in a classical image akin to the conservative, Christian Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Corcoran has spearheaded initiatives to drive up enrollment numbers by establishing an athletics department at the college, which increased first-year enrollment to a record figure. However, increased enrollment came with a decrease in overall grade point average and test scores, which had historically helped the school earn a national reputation as a top public liberal arts college.

In this year's U.S. News and World Report rankings of top liberal arts colleges in the country, which factors in peer reviews, New College dropped 24 spots compared to the previous year to No. 100.

New College's retention rate of first-year students also plummeted and dropout rates spiked, according to metrics shared by the college's provost Oct. 12.

As a regional accrediting body, SACSOC is responsible for the accreditation of many other Florida universities, such as the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida. Accreditation is important to colleges as it is often tied to receiving federal funding and serves to give credibility to the school's degrees.

Richard Corcoran, interim president of New College of Florida, talks during a Monday, May 15th, 2023, press conference during the signing of legislation impacting the state's colleges and universities by Gov. Ron DeSantis, off camera.

In a statement, Corcoran said the college provided "extensive documentation" to demonstrate compliance with the accrediting body's principles, and added that he was glad to move forward to "put the matter to rest.”

"This administration has been ethically grounded in running the college since day one and has never wavered in its commitment to supporting our students, hiring talented and qualified people, and pursuing a mission to become the best liberal arts institution in America," Corcoran said.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: New College of Florida cleared in complaints with accreditation agency