Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) shareholders have earned a 7.1% CAGR over the last five years

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 41% has certainly bested the market return! Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 41% decline over the last twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While Accsys Technologies made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Accsys Technologies can boast revenue growth at a rate of 16% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's good to see that the stock has 7%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Accsys Technologies. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Accsys Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Accsys Technologies stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.1% in the twelve months, Accsys Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 41%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Accsys Technologies (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

