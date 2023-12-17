Accumulating snow expected Monday in Northeast Ohio

Snow will return to Northeast Ohio Monday after a rainy Sunday.

"Accumulating snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with moderate to locally heavy accumulations possible," the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Areas north of Akron and east of Cleveland could see as much as four inches of snow. Forecasters say 1 to 3 inches could fall at the Akron-Canton Airport.

Rain will continue today with temperatures in the mid 40's. Showers will return on Monday and transition to snow behind a cold front. Accumulations are possible by Monday night. Here are the chances of 4" of snow or more. Lesser amounts are possible outside the snowbelt. #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/xgdLXUqF6b — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 17, 2023

Akron-Canton forecast

Today: Showers, mainly before 5pm. High near 45. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 2 p.m. High near 37. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Snow showers. Low around 24. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-Canton weather: Snow back in forecast for Monday