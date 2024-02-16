Accumulating snow expected today; Timing, how much, what to expect

The Miami Valley is expected to see accumulating snow later today.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists has been tracking this system all week. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest on what this system will bring and where it will be LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region that will start at noon today and last until 1 a.m. tomorrow.

This includes Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

>>Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of region today; Accumulating snow expected

Timing: Snow flurries or light snow showers will be possible north of I-70 as early as 8 a.m. but more likely around 10 a.m. But the main event arrives as we go into the afternoon hours. By mid-afternoon, all of the Miami Valley is seeing snow. Snow tapers off after 8 p.m.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Amounts: Most areas will see between one to three inches, with isolated areas of four inches possible I-70 south. A lot of this will be on the grass, but some slick spots could develop on the roads after sunset on Friday.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Impacts: The main concern will be the possibility of slick roads on Friday evening and Friday night. By then, temperatures will be dropping. If snow is still falling, it may then stick to the roads. Any remaining moisture could also freeze on untreated roads as temperatures drop to the low 20s overnight.