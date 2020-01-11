Accumulating snow likely for Seattle, Portland as new storm clashes with bitterly cold air

The train of storms that has brought periods of heavy rain and mountain snow to the northwestern United States will continue into through next week. But, this time, some of the major cities could get in on the snow.

An active weather pattern is set to end the weekend as yet another storm approaches the Pacific Northwest.

While the higher elevations of the Cascades, Blue Mountains and northern Rockies will continue to see snow as they have before, snow may reach some of the foothills and valleys before the end of the weekend.

"Locations along the coast of Oregon and Washington on Sunday will be warm enough for precipitation to begin as rain," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.

High temperatures on Sunday in cities like Seattle or Portland and Eugene, Oregon, are expected in the middle to upper 40s F, which is near normal for the middle of January.

"However, temperatures are expected to fall late in the day Sunday and through Sunday night, allowing rain to change over to snow," added Miller.

Wet snowflakes are expected in places that have missed out on the snow thus far in 2020, like Seattle. It is possible that up to an inch of accumulation could fall in some of the lower elevations through early Monday, before drier conditions return.

This could lead to major disruptions across the city during the Monday morning commute on the roads and at the airport.

Cold air and moisture will stick around throughout the region through Monday night, allowing for snow to pile up, particularly in the higher elevations.

"I think there's going to be heavy snow in the mountains, and they will continue to have major travel problems through the passes. The snow threat will extend much farther east of the Cascades into much of the Intermountain West," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Snowy conditions were already causing headaches for drivers heading through Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday.

Here's a look at eastbound I-90 @SnoqualmiePass, currently closed due to multiple spin outs. Delay your travel if you can. More than a foot of snow is in the forecast. No estimate yet for when the road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/vcaHnWKIQ8 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 11, 2020

Those traveling through the passes of the Cascades should continue to plan ahead, and be sure their automobiles are equipped with the proper snow chains if they intend to pass through the region during the storm.

A brief pause in the stormy weather is anticipated across the region on Tuesday, although there will still be some light snow showers and flurries.

Cold will also remain entrenched over the region with highs only in the middle to upper 20s for Seattle, Olympia and Yakima, Washington, almost 20 degrees below normal. Spokane, Washington, is likely to be stuck in the teens and single digits throughout the day.

This brutal cold will set the stage for what could be an even more impactful storm arriving in the middle of the week.

"With all of the cold already in place in the Northwest, the storm coming for the middle of the week will present the best chance for accumulating snow in cities like Portland, Oregon and Seattle," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.

At this time, precipitation moving in on Wednesday and lingering through Thursday could allow for a couple of inches of snow for these valley cities.

The exact storm track will determine how far south the snow spreads across the Pacific Coast. Early indications show that coastal locations through Washington and northern Oregon are likely to see flakes.

Rain may change to snow along the I-5 corridor as far south as Medford, Oregon.

Motorists should be prepared for delays, even on the roadways that do not travel through the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday. Just a thin layer of snow or slush on the roads can lead cause slippery conditions.

The storm appears to be potent enough to spread snow across parts of Northern California late Wednesday and Thursday. The highest snow totals look to remain in the mountains, and may even spread down into some of the foothills.

As the storm moves eastward through the Rockies and into the Plains, a day or two of quieter weather may be possible for the Pacific Northwest. Although several more storms look to trek through the Northwest in the coming weeks, the pattern looks slightly less active.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.